Super League: Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors

Wigan and England winger Joe Burgess tore an anterior cruciate ligament in a Super League match in April 2018

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Sunday, 24 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Adam Lawton could be in line to make his home debut for Salford Red Devils when they host Wigan,

Adam Walker retains his place in the squad after making his debut at Castleford, while Ed Chamberlain is awaiting his first start of the season.

Wigan welcome back Joe Burgess after 11 months out with a knee injury.

Fellow winger Dom Manfredi is fit again after missing the defeat at Warrington with a mouth injury, and prop Ben Flower also returns.

Versatile back Morgan Escare misses out after sustaining an injury in training.

Defending champions Wigan have lost their past four Super League matches.

Salford (from): Evalds, Chamberlain, Welham, Bibby, Lui, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, Walker, Nakubuwai, Tomkins, Murray, Olpherts, Sio, Turgut, Lawton, Hastings.

Wigan (from): Bullock, Burgess, Byrne, Clubb, Davies, Flower, Gildart, Greenwood, Hamlin, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Manfredi, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Sammut, Sarginson, Shorrocks, Williams.