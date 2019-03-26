Carl Ablett: Leeds Rhinos forward out for up to six weeks after ankle surgery

Carl Ablett made his Leeds Rhinos debut in July 2007

Leeds Rhinos forward Carl Ablett has been ruled out for up to six weeks following surgery on an ankle injury.

Ablett, 33, was set to return from a knee problem against Hull FC this month but was injured during the warm-up.

"It is really disappointing for Carl because physically he is in great shape but he has not been able to get back to full-out running," head coach Dave Furner told the club website.

"The surgeon is confident that the problem has been sorted now."