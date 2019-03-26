Super League: Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers (Thur)

Will Maher has been named in Castleford's 19-man squad for the first time this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Emerald Headingley Stadium Date: Thursday, 28 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Super League strugglers Leeds Rhinos make one change to their side for Thursday's match against Castleford.

Harry Newman comes in for Brett Ferres, who has missed two matches after being suspended for use of knees in a tackle during their loss to Catalans.

Castleford boss Daryl Powell makes one change to his side following their defeat by leaders St Helens last week.

Will Maher returns from a pectoral injury sustained in pre-season and replaces Tuoyo Egodo in the squad.

Leeds (from): Walker, Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Peteru, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, Smith, Donaldson, Newman, Holroyd.

Castleford (from): Clare, Clarkson, Cook, Eden, Foster, Holmes, Maher, Massey, Mata'utia, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Watts.

Referee: B Thaler.