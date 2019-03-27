Super League: Hull FC v Warrington Wolves

Josh Griffin scored two tries in the win over London Broncos on Sunday

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Friday, 29 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull FC will be without full-back Jamie Shaul (concussion), as well as Ratu Nalongo and Gareth Ellis (knocks).

Winger Fetuli Talanoa (knee) could make his first appearance of the season, while Joe Westerman and Mark Minichiello return to the squad.

Warrington coach Steve Price has named the same squad that held on to narrowly beat Wakefield last week.

Top try-scorer Josh Charnley's fine start to the season has seen him named in England's performance squad.

Hull FC (from): Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Westerman, Thompson, Matongo, Manu, Lane, Paea, Miloudi, Litten, Washbrook.

Warrington (from): Atkins, Austin, Charnley, Clark, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Livett, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Tasi, Walker.