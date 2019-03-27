Super League: St Helens v Hull Kingston Rovers

St Helens are looking to extend their 100% start to the season

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 29 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook could name the same 17 that played in last week's impressive 42-12 victory at Castleford Tigers.

The result stretched Saints' winning start to the season to seven games.

Hull KR welcome back Ben Crooks (back), Kane Linnett (pectoral) and Mitch Garbutt (concussion).

Skipper Danny McGuire is a doubt with a groin injury and has not been named in the initial squad, while prop Robbie Mulhern (back) remains sidelined.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Lees, Ashworth, Smith, Coote.

Hull KR (from): Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, Shaw, Lunt, Masoe, Tomkins, Hauraki, Garbutt, Lee, Atkin, Vaivai, Addy, Lawler, Linnett, Drinkwater, Oakes, Rooks, Bardle.