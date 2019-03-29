Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Salford Red Devils
- From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Super League
|Venue: Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Sunday, 31 March Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Wakefield Trinity's Matty Ashurst is fit to return from a leg injury and face Salford Red Devils on Sunday.
Centre Bill Tupou is also named in Trinity's 19-man squad, but will have a fitness test on Saturday to determine if he will be able to feature.
Krisnan Inu is likely to make his debut for Salford after signing for the Super League club earlier this week.
Prop Greg Burke and centre Junior Sa'u are also added to the squad that lost narrowly at home to Wigan on 24 March.
Wakefield (from): Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Brough, Crowther, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, King, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Tupou, Wood.
Salford (from): Evalds, Chamberlain, Welham, Sa'u, Bibby, Lui, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, Walker, Burke, Murray, Olpherts, Turgut, Lawton, Inu, Hastings.