Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Salford Red Devils

Matty Ashurst was named in Super League's Dream Team for the 2018 season

Betfred Super League Venue: Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Sunday, 31 March Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield Trinity's Matty Ashurst is fit to return from a leg injury and face Salford Red Devils on Sunday.

Centre Bill Tupou is also named in Trinity's 19-man squad, but will have a fitness test on Saturday to determine if he will be able to feature.

Krisnan Inu is likely to make his debut for Salford after signing for the Super League club earlier this week.

Prop Greg Burke and centre Junior Sa'u are also added to the squad that lost narrowly at home to Wigan on 24 March.

Wakefield (from): Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Brough, Crowther, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, King, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Tupou, Wood.

Salford (from): Evalds, Chamberlain, Welham, Sa'u, Bibby, Lui, Dudson, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, Walker, Burke, Murray, Olpherts, Turgut, Lawton, Inu, Hastings.