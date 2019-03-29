Super League: Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons
-
|Betfred Super League
|Venue: DW Stadium Date: Sunday, 31 March Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Sam Tomkins is expected to face his former club Wigan for the first time after being named in Catalans Dragons' 19-man squad for Sunday's game.
England international Tomkins finished his second spell with the Warriors at the end of last season.
Wigan are without prop Tony Clubb (knee) and fellow forwards Joe Greenwood and Taulima Tautai, who are both suspended.
Winger Liam Marshall (knee) and hooker Sam Powell (ankle) are also missing.
Reigning champions Wigan will start the match as one of three clubs with only four Super League points following bottom club Leeds' win over Castleford on Thursday.
Wigan (from): Bullock, Burgess, Byrne, Davies, Flower, Gildart, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Manfredi, Navarette, O'Loughlin, Paisley, Partington, Sammut, Sarginson, Shorrocks, Smithies, Williams.
Catalans (from): Gigot, Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, Smith, Casty, Moa, Edwards, Bird, Bousquet, Whitley, Da Costa, Goudemand, Albert, Baitieri, Romano, Yaha, Kasiano, Tomkins.