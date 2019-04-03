Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants

Wakefield skipper Danny Kirmond has made three appearances this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Belle Vue Date: Friday, 5 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield recall skipper Danny Kirmond after he missed their last two games through suspension.

Kirmond comes in for Bill Tupou, who is ruled out with a groin injury suffered in Sunday's win over Salford.

Huddersfield Giants coach Simon Woolford has brought Oliver Russell back into the squad in place of Louis Senior.

The Giants have won three of their past four games to move off the bottom of the table.

Wakefield (from): Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Brough, Crowther, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Wood.

Huddersfield (from): McIntosh, McGillvary, Turner, Uate, Gaskell, Frawley, Leeming, Matagi, Mellor, Lawrence, O'Brien, Roberts, Ta'ai, English, Russell, Ikahihifo, Hewitt, Senior, Wardle.