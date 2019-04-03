Super League: Warrington Wolves v London Broncos

Warrington half-back Blake Austin has scored five tries in his past two games

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 5 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Warrington coach Steve Price has made two alterations from the squad that hammered Hull FC 63-12.

Matt Davis, who had been on loan at London, and Sitaleki Akauola come in in place of Jake Mamo (ankle) and Jack Hughes (rested).

London Broncos will be without Luke Yates and Elliot Kear after they suffered concussions in the defeat at Huddersfield.

James Cunningham, Jacob Ogden and Ryan Morgan come into the squad.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Atkins, Austin, Charnley, Clark, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Hill, King, Lineham, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Tasi, Walker.

London (from): Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Davies, Dixon, Fleming, Gee, Ioane, Lovell, Mason, Meadows, Morgan, Ogden, Pelissier, Pitts, Richards, Smith, Walker, Williams.