Super League: Warrington Wolves v London Broncos
-
- From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Super League
|Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 5 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Warrington coach Steve Price has made two alterations from the squad that hammered Hull FC 63-12.
Matt Davis, who had been on loan at London, and Sitaleki Akauola come in in place of Jake Mamo (ankle) and Jack Hughes (rested).
London Broncos will be without Luke Yates and Elliot Kear after they suffered concussions in the defeat at Huddersfield.
James Cunningham, Jacob Ogden and Ryan Morgan come into the squad.
Warrington (from): Akauola, Atkins, Austin, Charnley, Clark, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Hill, King, Lineham, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Tasi, Walker.
London (from): Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Davies, Dixon, Fleming, Gee, Ioane, Lovell, Mason, Meadows, Morgan, Ogden, Pelissier, Pitts, Richards, Smith, Walker, Williams.