Super League: Hull Kingston Rovers v Leeds Rhinos

Danny McGuire scored a try against Wakefield in his last Super League appearance

Betfred Super League Venue: Craven Park Date: Thursday, 4 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Radio Leeds and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull KR recall half-back Danny McGuire and prop Robbie Mulhern as they face Leeds in Super League.

McGuire missed defeats by Huddersfield and St Helens with a groin injury, while Mulhern had a back problem.

Leeds are without the suspended Richie Myler and Brett Ferres as they complete respective bans of one and two matches.

Should paperwork clear in time, Rhinos will include Papua New Guinea and ex-Widnes forward Wellington Albert in their squad after joining on trial.

Hull KR (from): Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Lunt, Masoe, Tomkins, Hauraki, Garbutt, Lee, Atkin, Vaivai, Addy, Lawler, Linnett, Drinkwater, Oakes.

Leeds (from): Walker, Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Peteru, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, Smith, Donaldson, Newman.