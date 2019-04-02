Warrington trio Tom Lineham, Toby King and Joe Philbin sign new contracts

Tom Lineham, Toby King and Joe Philbin were all named in the England Knights squad last week

Tom Lineham, Toby King and Joe Philbin have all signed new deals with Warrington Wolves to keep them with the cub until November 2021.

Winger Lineham, 26, has scored 63 tries in 88 appearances for the Wire since making his debut for the club in 2016.

King, 22, has turned out 60 times for Warrington and appeared in the 2018 Super League Grand Final.

Philbin, 24, is a Warrington academy graduate along with King and has made 97 appearances for the club.

The trio, who have helped Warrington to second in Super League so far this season, were all named in the England Knights squad last week.

"It's exciting for all three to put pen to paper. They are all young players who love being around this squad. We've got a fantastic playing group here and we want to secure that core squad for years to come," said head coach Steve Price.

"Joe is a local lad and I love everything he stands for, he's a quality person as well as player who has a big impact up front for us. Toby is a quality player who is happy to adapt to any position that will best help the team.

"I thought Tom finished off the season really well last year. He's a great player to have around the club and he's certainly a character adding a positive vibe to the squad."