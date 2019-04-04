Bill Tupou: Wakefield centre sidelined for three months

Bill Tupou has scored three tries in eight Super League appearances this season

Wakefield centre Bill Tupou has been ruled out for three months with a groin injury.

The 28-year-old Tonga international suffered the injury in last week's win over Salford.

Coach Chris Chester said: "We got the worst possible news yesterday that he was going to need an operation.

"We're disappointed for Bill and we're going to have to try and find 300 metres from somewhere else now; it's a gap that's going to be hard to fill."