Scott Dureau: Ex-Catalans half-back will fight cancer as 'hard as he can'

Scott Dureau spent four years with Catalans Dragons before his retirement in 2015

Former Catalans Dragons half-back Scott Dureau says he will fight cancer "as hard as he can" after being told he had 18 months to live.

The 32-year-old had surgery to remove a brain tumour in 2014 but was diagnosed with brain cancer again in November which later spread to his liver.

Since being diagnosed, Dureau has been told his liver cancer is operable.

"To say the Christmas period was pretty tough was a bit of an understatement," he told the Newcastle Knights website.

"The oncologist basically said that the tumours in my liver were not curable and in the best case I had 18 months to live.

"That day was probably the worst day of my life, I can easily say that.

"Thankfully since then I've had some other opinions and have seen a specialist in Sydney who can operate."

Dureau, who is on the coaching staff at the Knights in his native Australia, was named in Super League's Dream Team in 2011 and 2012 during his time with Catalans.

Catalans posted a message on social media in support of Dureau, who was twice named in Super League's Dream Team and retired from rugby league at the end of 2015.

"The support was something that blew me away. To know that there's that support and people that still care about the good times we had over there was pretty incredible," he continued.

"I guess the only way I can repay that is fight as hard as I can through this and I am strong enough to do that and that's what I'm going to do."