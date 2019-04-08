England Women: Wigan Warriors' Rachel Thompson called up

From the section

Hanna Butcher of Leeds Rhinos (centre) is one of five new faces in the England Women's performance squad

Five new faces have been included in England Women's 32-player national performance squad.

Wigan Warriors' Rachel Thompson, who scored a hat-trick in last year's Grand Final triumph, is among the newcomers.

Leeds Rhinos' Hanna Butcher, Leah Burke of St Helens, Bradford Bulls' Leah Jones and Grace Field of Castleford Tigers have also been included.

Saints and Castleford have the most representatives in the England squad, with eight apiece.

Details of England's fixtures for 2019 are due to be announced at a later date.

Squad: Andrade, Hardcastle, L Jones (Bradford); Field, Gentles, Hoyle, Marshall, Peach, Renouf, Roche, Stanley (Castleford); Dobson, Hepworth (Featherstone), Anderson, Beevers, Butcher, Johnson (Leeds); Burke, Crowl, Cunningham, Gaskin, T Jones, Rudge, Whitfield, Williams (St Helens); Davis, Greenfield, Temple, Thompson, Wilson (Wigan); Hyde, Sanderson (York).