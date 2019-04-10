Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors

Danny Brough kicked the winning drop-goal to give Wakefield victory over his former side Huddersfield Giants last week

Betfred Super League Venue: Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Friday, 12 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Leeds and BBC Radio Manchester and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester has named an unchanged squad from the win over Huddersfield Giants.

Prop Anthony England missed out on matchday 17 against the Giants and will hope to be included this week.

Wigan winger Dom Manfredi has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Academy back-rower Joe Shorrocks could make his debut, while hooker Sam Powell returns from injury.

Wakefield (from): Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Brough, Crowther, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Wood.

Wigan (from): Bullock, Burgess, Byrne, Davies, Escare, Hardaker, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Navarrete, Paisley, Partington, Powell, Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Joe Shorrocks, Smithies, Tautai, Williams.