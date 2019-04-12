Challenge Cup: Leeds Rhinos 78-6 Workington Town

Harry Newman made his Super League debut for Leeds in 2017

Coral Challenge Cup Leeds (42) 78 Tries: Newman 4, Myler 3, Sutcliffe 2, Albert, Ferres, Parcell, Golding Goals: Sutcliffe 13 Workington (6) 6 Try: Barnes Goal: Forber

Harry Newman scored four tries as Leeds beat League One side Workington Town in the fifth round of the Challenge Cup.

The hosts led 42-6 at the break, with Liam Sutcliffe grabbing two early tries and Newman scoring a treble.

Richie Myler had a hat-trick in 16 minutes either side of the interval and Newman ran-in his fourth, while Sutcliffe converted every try to add 26 points with his boot.

Workington's only response came through Caine Barnes, converted by Carl Forber.

Leeds: Lolohea; L Briscoe, Watkins, Newman, Golding; Sutcliffe, Myler; Albert, Parcell, Singleton, Ferres, Trout, Donaldson.

Replacements: Peteru, Jones-Buchanan, McLellan, Mustapha.

Workington: Mellor; Walsh, Worthington, Singleton, Rooke; Doran, Forber; Wilkes, Olstrom, Scholey, Barnes, Maudling, Tickle.

Replacements: Dawson, Moimoi, Farrell, Hopkins.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.