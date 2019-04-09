Dom Manfredi: Wigan Warriors winger suffers anterior cruciate ligament injury

Dom Manfredi scored two tries in Wigan's Grand Final win over Warrington last year

Wigan Warriors winger Dom Manfredi has been ruled out for the season with anterior cruciate ligament damage.

The 25-year-old suffered the long-term knee injury during Friday's 38-28 defeat at Castleford Tigers.

He spent almost two years out with the same injury in his other knee between 2016 and 2018.

"This is a devastating blow for Dom and the team. Our focus is on helping him through this," executive director Kris Radlinski told the club website.