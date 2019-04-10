Ava Seumanufagai: Leeds Rhinos sign Cronulla Sharks forward

Ava Seumanufagai played for Wests Tigers from 2013-17 before joining Cronulla in 2018

Struggling Leeds Rhinos have signed Cronulla Sharks prop Ava Seumanufagai on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 27-year-old New Zealander has played 118 games in the NRL for Wests Tigers and the Sharks.

Director of rugby Kevin Sinfield told the club website: "Ava is a big player with a great work ethic."

Seumanufagai added: "I'm really excited I have been speaking to Kevin for a while and I know a few blokes who have been at Leeds and they have loved it."

He said he hoped he would be able to help the club recover from a poor start to the Super League season which sees them bottom of the table with just two wins from their 10 matches.

"I know the Rhinos have had a tough start to the new season," he said. "But I have been in teams that have had tough starts before and I know how rewarding it is when you turn your season around and achieve something as a group.

"I like to play the game hard and aggressive, I like to get my job done and I enjoy the physical side of the game.

"I am looking forward to doing my job. Once the paperwork is completed I will be heading over and I am keen to get started."