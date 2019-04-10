Daryl Powell: Castleford Tigers coach given suspended fine for walking across pitch

Daryl Powell has been in charge of Castleford since March 2013

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell has been given a suspended £5,000 fine by the Rugby Football League for "entering the field of play" during his side's 42-12 defeat by St Helens.

The Tigers coach left his seat in the stands and walked across the pitch after Lachlan Coote's goal put the Saints 18-0 up in the first half.

The fine is suspended until the end of the season.

Castleford are third in Super League after nine games of the season.