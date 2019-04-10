Daryl Powell: Castleford Tigers coach given suspended fine for walking across pitch

Daryl Powell
Daryl Powell has been in charge of Castleford since March 2013

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell has been given a suspended £5,000 fine by the Rugby Football League for "entering the field of play" during his side's 42-12 defeat by St Helens.

The Tigers coach left his seat in the stands and walked across the pitch after Lachlan Coote's goal put the Saints 18-0 up in the first half.

The fine is suspended until the end of the season.

Castleford are third in Super League after nine games of the season.

