Challenge Cup sixth-round draw: Holders Catalans at home to third-tier Doncaster
Defending champions Catalans Dragons will host League 1 side Doncaster in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup.
Monday's draw also paired Warrington at home to Wigan while Super League leaders St Helens visit Huddersfield in another all-top-flight affair.
The ties will be played during the weekend of 11-12 May.
Catalans became the first club from outside the UK to win the competition last year, beating Warrington in the final at Wembley.
Last season's top eight Super League clubs enter the cup at this sixth-round stage, with third-tier Doncaster the lowest-ranked side remaining in the competition.
The draw was made by former Great Britain Lions players Paul Sculthorpe and Jon Wilkin, live on the BBC Sport website.
Challenge Cup sixth-round draw
Salford Red Devils v Hull Kingston Rovers
Dewsbury Rams v Halifax
Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors
Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos
Hull FC v Castleford Tigers
Catalans Dragons v Doncaster
Huddersfield Giants v St Helens
Wakefield Trinity v Widnes Vikings