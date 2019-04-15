Steve Prescott Man of Steel: Wakefield prop David Fifita moves top of board after week 10 brilliance

David Fifita is a disciple of the 'eat pies, score tries' maxim, but is still fit enough to do 80 minutes in the front row

'Eat pies, score tries' is the mantra of this week's new Steve Prescott Man of Steel leader.

And few would question the unique methods of David Fifita after another barnstorming performance - coincidentally against another set of famed rugby league 'pie-eaters' in Wigan.

His Wakefield side were among the big winners in round 10, along with St Helens, the two Hull clubs - FC and KR - Huddersfield and Leeds.

Here are the highlights from the latest round, picked by the Super League Man of Steel panel, led by three-time winner Ellery Hanley.

Fifita again the king of Belle Vue

Wakefield 30-20 Wigan, Friday, 12 April

Prop Fifita's unstoppable form continued with a stellar display against the reigning champions Wigan.

He created a try for Max Jowitt with a thunderous break off the restart and played 80 minutes, amassing 168 metres, 29 tackles and seven tackle busts.

Such a formidable platform allowed Danny Brough to dictate play behind him, with eight attacking kicks and five goals.

Oliver Gildart was Wigan's star, creating tries for Joe Burgess down the left edge, and continuing his impressive 2019 form.

Man of Steel points

3 points - David Fifita (Wakefield)

2 points - Danny Brough (Wakefield)

1 point - Oliver Gildart (Wigan)

Lomax returns to inspire Saints in top-two tussle

St Helens 38-12 Warrington, Friday, 12 April

Jonny Lomax helped St Helens show their title credentials even at this relatively early stage as they put fellow pacesetters Warrington Wolves to the sword in convincing fashion.

The stand-off guided Saints around the park, ably assisted by full-back Lachlan Coote and on the back of an immense platform laid by forwards such as Alex Walmsley.

It ended a procession of maximum-point scores enjoyed by Wolves half Blake Austin, and also saw the Australian unseated at the top of the leaderboard.

Man of Steel points

3 points - Jonny Lomax (St Helens) - One try, one assist, four tackle busts and 93 metres

2 points - Lachlan Coote (St Helens) - One assist, seven goals, 66 metres, two attacking kicks

1 point - Alex Walmsley (St Helens) - Made 140 metres, seven tackle busts and 24 tackles

Sneyd's ice-cold nerves earn Hull narrow win

Catalans 30-31 Hull FC, Saturday, 13 April

Marc Sneyd is among Super League's most prolific kickers, missing just a quarter of his shots at goal in the division this season.

His unerring boot was Hull's most productive weapon in a crazy game, in particular slotting a penalty from half-way to level, then securing a scrum on the back of a perfectly-taken restart and dropping the goal which won it.

Defeat was harsh on Sam Kasiano, who was a behemoth in the Dragons' front row, while Josh Griffin continued his impressive try-scoring to move joint-third on the marksmen's leaderboard.

Man of Steel points

3 points - Marc Sneyd (Hull FC) - Game-winning drop goal, one assist and five goals

2 points - Sam Kasiano (Catalans) - One try, one assist, two tackle busts, 73 metres

1 point - Josh Griffin (Hull FC) - Scored two tries, made 22 carries and six tackle busts

McGuire helps Rovers continue good start

Hull KR 22-12 London Broncos, Sunday, 17 February

With a split round required for the Challenge Cup fifth round, it was a case of back to the archive for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel judges.

Evergreen playmaker Danny McGuire was the main man as Rovers continued their bright start to the season back in February, with cannonball centre Junior Vaivai also picking up points.

Former Hull FC half Jordan Abdull was at the heart of London's best work, but finished on the losing side despite picking up a point.

Man of Steel points

3 points - Danny McGuire (Hull KR) - 21 tackles, two tackle busts and four attacking kicks

2 points - Junior Vaivai (Hull KR) - One try assist, two tackle busts, 86 metres

1 point - Jordan Abdull (London) - One try assist, eight attacking kicks and three tackle busts

Mellor's 'Giant' treble spells trouble for Tigers

Huddersfield 20-18 Castleford, Thursday, 11 April

Alex Mellor delivered a match-winning trio of tries for Huddersfield Giants to steer them to a narrow victory against Castleford.

However, the former Bradford back-rower was only awarded the two MoS points, as fellow forward Ukuma Ta'ai was given the maximum after churning through his duties.

Liam Watts continued the form which has seen his name mentioned in terms of international recognition as the Tigers' stand-out performer.

Man of Steel points

3 points - Ukuma Ta'ai (Huddersfield) - 36 tackles, 131 metres and five tackle busts

2 points - Alex Mellor (Huddersfield) - Hat-trick of tries, 34 tackles, four tackle busts

1 point - Liam Watts (Castleford) - 41 tackles, on top of 19 carries for 131 metres

Walker bags hat-trick as Leeds show shimmers of class

Salford 14-46 Leeds, Sunday, 17 February

Leeds ensured two points were theirs for the first time in 2019 when they came up against Salford, as a flurry of tries put them in the driving seat following Jansin Turgut's sin-binning.

Jack Walker was immense, the diminutive full-back belying his size to have a major impact, while Manchester-born Kallum Watkins showed Leeds fans what they had missed during his absence through injury last term.

Australian half-back Jackson Hastings, so often Salford's most potent threat, collected a point for his contribution.

Man of Steel points

3 points - Jack Walker (Leeds) - Three tries, 216 metres off 14 carries

2 points - Kallum Watkins (Leeds) - 124 metres, 3 tackle busts, 24 tackles, one assist

1 point - Jackson Hastings (Salford) - One assist, 16 carries for 140 metres and four tackle busts

Overall standings