Super League: Hull FC v Hull Kingston Rovers

Mickey Paea missed the win at Catalans Dragons through suspension

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Friday, 19 April Kick-off: 12:45 BST Coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC local radio commentary, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull FC forwards Mickey Paea (suspension), Scott Taylor (calf) and Masi Matongo (shoulder) all return.

Danny Washbrook, Levy Nzoungou and Jordan Thompson make way from the side that secured a golden-point win over Catalans Dragons.

Hull KR welcome Shaun Lunt (calf), Mitch Garbutt (knee) and Lee Jewitt (concussion) back into the squad.

Will Oakes comes in for the suspended Ryan Shaw, while Will Dagger and Harry Bardle also drop out.

Hull FC (from): Connor, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin Logan, Kelly, Sneyd, Houghton, Minichiello, Manu, Paea, Taylor, Matongo, Hadley, Lane, Ellis, Wynne, Brown, Westerman.

Hull KR (from): Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, McGuire, Mulhern, Lunt, Tomkins, Hauraki, Garbutt, Lee, Jewitt, Atkin, Vaivai, Addy, Lawler, Linnett, Drinkwater, Oakes, Harrison.