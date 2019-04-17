Super League: Wigan Warriors v St Helens

Sean O'Loughlin returns for Wigan, the record derby appearance maker

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Friday, 19 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio commentary, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wigan have talismanic skipper Sean O'Loughlin available after missing the past three games for what will be derby '47' in Cherry and White.

Prop Ben Flower and back-rower Joe Greenwood - formerly a Saint - are recalled by Adrian Lam, but hooker Sam Powell is suspended.

St Helens make one change, with French half-back Theo Fages returning to the squad in place of Jack Ashworth.

Saints won the round one meeting 22-12 at Langtree Park in January.

The two teams go into Friday's game in contrasting form, with Saints recording their ninth win in 10 games against fellow pacesetters Warrington in their last outing.

Wigan were beaten by fourth-placed Wakefield last week, their seventh defeat in 10 under Lam, and were dealt a further off-field blow by the confirmation that club legend Shaun Edwards will no longer be taking the coaching role at the Warriors in 2020.

Wigan (from): Bullock, Burgess, Davies, Escare, Flower, Gildart, Greenwood, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Partington, Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Smithies, Tautai, Williams.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Richardson, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Lees, Smith, Coote.