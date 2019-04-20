Super League: Huddersfield Giants v London Broncos
-
- From the section Rugby League
|Betfred Super League
|Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Monday, 22 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio commentary, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website
Huddersfield Giants head coach Simon Woolford has brought versatile forward Jon Luke Kirby and full-back Scott Grix into the squad.
Alex Mellor also returns after missing the Good Friday defeat by Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.
London are without half-back Jordan Abdull after the challenge on him which led to his withdrawal against Catalans.
Pacy winger Kieran Dixon comes in, while hooker Sam Davis is also a potential debutant.
Huddersfield (from): McIntosh, McGillvary, Turner, Uate, Frawley, Clough, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, Lawrence, O'Brien, Ta'ai, English, Jake Wardle, Grix, Russell, Kirby, Joe Wardle
London (from): Adebiyi, Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Davis, Dixon, Fleming, Gee, Hindmarsh, Ioane, Kear, Morgan, Pelissier, Pitts, Richards, Smith, Walker, Williams, Yates