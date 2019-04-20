Super League: Hull Kingston Rovers v Warrington Wolves (Mon)

Sitaleki Akauola has been playing dual registration for Rochdale but could feature at Rovers

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Craven Park Date: Monday, 22 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio commentary, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull Kingston Rovers have added forward Harry Bardle to the squad, as centre Junior Vaivai continues to struggle with a dead leg.

Vaivai was ruled out of Friday's derby defeat by Hull FC.

Warrington head coach Steve Price has named an extended 21-man squad, as there are some fitness checks to be taken before the game.

Sitaleki Akauola and Danny Walker have been added to the 19 which were named for Friday's loss to Salford.

Hull KR (from): Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, McGuire, Mulhern, Lunt, Tomkins, Hauraki, Garbutt, Lee, Jewitt, Atkin, Addy, Lawler, Linnett, Drinkwater, Oakes, Harrison, Bardle

Warrington (from): Akauola, Atkins, Austin, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Tasi, Walker, Westwood