Super League: Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

Matty Ashurst is ruled out, along with Joe Arundel for Wakefield

Betfred Super League Venue: Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Monday, 22 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Leeds, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wakefield Trinity are without back-rower Matty Ashurst and centre Joe Arundel after both picked up injuries in Thursday's defeat by Castleford.

Former Keighley Albion players Jack Croft and Lee Kershaw come into the squad as cover.

Leeds Rhinos head coach David Furner has his own injury worries, but is able to name the same 19-man squad that won against Huddersfield on Friday.

Rhinos were beaten 35-18 by Trinity in their home game back in March.

Wakefield (from): Annakin, Arona, Caton-Brown, Croft, Crowther, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Kershaw, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Pauli, Reynolds, Wood

Leeds (from): Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Parcell, Singleton, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, McClelland, Donaldson, Newman, Trout, Albert