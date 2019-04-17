Kyle Wood: Wakefield Trinity hooker signs new deal with Super League club

Castleford-born Kyle Wood started his career at Doncaster

Wakefield Trinity hooker Kyle Wood has signed a new contract, keeping him with the Super League club until the end of the 2021 season.

The 29-year-old, whose previous deal was due to expire next year, joined Wakefield from Huddersfield Giants before the 2017 campaign.

He has also previously had spells at Doncaster, Sheffield and Castleford.

"He's found his home here at Wakefield and I think it's good business all around," said head coach Chris Chester.