Super League enjoys record round crowds with 79,173 fans across six games

Wigan's DW Stadium hosted the biggest crowd of the day, with 22,050 fans to see the visit of St Helens

Super League clubs have set a new attendance record for a single round of games over Thursday and Good Friday, with 79,173 fans across the six games.

The biggest individual crowd of the round went to Wigan and St Helens, which attracted 22,050 supporters.

There was another 20,000-plus attendance at the Hull FC v Hull KR derby on Good Friday.

Leeds and Warrington both had crowds in excess of 11,000, while Castleford had just under 10,000 for their game.

"I should start by thanking the fans who turned out in record breaking numbers," said Super League chief executive Robert Elstone.

"Easter is traditionally one of the biggest weekends in the Super League calendar but to break the attendance record underlines the scale and loyalty of our fan base, and the support we have from clubs and supporters on the changes brought into Super League this season."

St Helens and England hooker James Roby added: "A Good Friday derby is always a special game in the calendar and to see so many Saints fans make the trip to the DW Stadium was incredible and created a fantastic atmosphere."

In total, the cumulative attendance was the highest in Super League history, exceeding the 2007 round 25 tally which attracted 78,917 supporters.

