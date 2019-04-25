Super League: London Broncos v Salford Red Devils

Kieran Dixon has scored four tries for London Broncos this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Trailfinders Sports Ground Date: Saturday, 27 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio commentary, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Broncos will be without hooker Eloi Pelissier after he suffered a concussion in Monday's defeat at Huddersfield.

Jordan Abdull and Will Lovell are recalled as the Broncos look for their first win since 15 March.

Salford Red Devils have Lee Mossop available for the first time since February.

Logan Tomkins also comes into the squad, with the duo taking the places of Junior Sa'u and Gil Dudson.

London Broncos (from): Abdull, Adebiyi, Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Dixon, Davis, Fleming, Gee, Hindmarsh, Ioane, Kear, Lovell, Morgan, Pitts, Smith, Walker, Williams, Yates.

Salford Red Devils (from): Evalds, Welham, Bibby, Lui Mossop, Wood, Jones, Griffin, Flanagan, Lussick, Walker, Burke, McCarthy, Nakubwai, Tomkins, Murray, Olpherts, Inu, Hastings.