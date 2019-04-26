Super League: St Helens v Catalans Dragons
Sunday, 28 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST
Super League leaders St Helens are without captain James Roby and winger Tommy Makinson for Sunday's home game against Catalans Dragons.
Roby is rested, Makinson has a back problem and Morgan Knowles is banned, but Theo Fages and Zeb Taia return.
Catalans are the only side to beat St Helens in Super League this season.
Scrum-half Matty Smith could face his former club, but Fouad Yaha, Ben Garcia, Michael McIlorum and Jodie Broughton are all out.
St Helens (from): Lomax, Naiqama, Grace, Fages, Richardson, Walmsley, Taia, Paulo, Amor, Peyroux, Swift, Lees, Ashworth, Smith, Bentley, Coote, Costello, Batchelor, Welsby.
Catalans (from): Gigot, Mead, Wiliame, Tierney, Langi, Smith, Casty, Moa, Edwards, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Whitley, Da Costa, Goudemand, Baitieri, Kasiano, Tomkins.