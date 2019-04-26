Super League: Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants

Steve Price guided Warrington to two major finals in his first season in charge of the Wire

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Sunday, 28 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio commentary, plus live scores on the BBC Sport website

England forward Ben Currie is back in Warrington's squad to face Huddersfield in Super League on Sunday.

The Wire have lost two of their past three matches and are second in the table, four points behind St Helens.

Louis Senior steps up from Huddersfield's academy side to join his brother Innes in their 19-man squad.

Centre Jordan Turner is out after he was carried off on a stretcher with a head injury in the second half of Monday's win over London Broncos.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Austin, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Tasi, Westwood.

Huddersfield (from): McIntosh, McGillvary, Uate, Frawley, Clough, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, Lawrence, O'Brien, Ta'ai, English, Jake Wardle, Russell, Hewitt, L Senior, I Senior, Joe Wardle.