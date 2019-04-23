Leon Pryce: Ex-Great Britain international departs as Workington Town head coach

Leon Pryce played in five Challenge Cup winning final squads

Workington Town have parted company with head coach Leon Pryce after just six games of the League One season.

The former Great Britain international lost his last match in charge, the West Cumbrian derby against Whitehaven, on Good Friday.

Last season, his first in charge, he took Town to within 80 minutes of a Championship return but lost to Swinton in the promotion play-off final.

"Leon has been a credit to the club," chairman Les Smallwood said.

"[He] has raised the profile of Workington Town who narrowly missed out on promotion last season especially in the last game against Swinton with a depleted squad.

"Leon has introduced very high levels of professionalism and for that we are grateful."

It was the first head coach role of the post-season career for Pryce, who was a Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup winner on multiple occasions across a career which took in spells at Bradford, St Helens, Catalans and Hull FC.

"Whilst there is a tinge of disappointment, the last couple of years has been a great learning curve and I've enjoyed the experience of being thrown in at the deep end as head coach."

Veteran captain Oliver Wilkes will take temporary charge of first-team matters for the weekend's game against Keighley.