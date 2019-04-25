Antoni Maria: Hull KR sign Catalans Dragons forward on loan
Hull Kingston Rovers have signed forward Antoni Maria from Super League rivals Catalans Dragons on an initial one-month loan.
The 32-year-old former Leigh Centurions player has made 60 appearances for Catalans in two spells with the French side.
He will provide front-row cover for Hull KR's Mose Masoe and Mitch Garbutt.
The France international can also plan in the back row and will be eligible for Sunday's game at Leeds Rhinos.