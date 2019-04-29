Steve Prescott Man of Steel: Blake Austin clear at top of rankings after Warrington win

Blake Austin is back on top of the rankings after another individual masterclass

Blake Austin picked up his sixth Steve Prescott Man of Steel 'maximum' of the 2019 season, to stretch out a three-point lead at the top of the rankings.

The first game after the Easter weekend might have been tough for the players, but it did not stop some of Super League's stars from displaying their class.

Here are the highlights from the round 13 matches, picked by the Super League Man of Steel panel, led by three-time winner Ellery Hanley.

Austin shines as Wolves wallop Giants

Warrington 50-19 Huddersfield, Sunday, 28 April

Huddersfield led this game 19-12 at half-time but felt the full force of a Blake Austin-inspired Warrington after the break, scoring six tries without reply.

Austin, Chris Hill and Daryl Clark picked up the MoS points as the stand-outs for Steve Price's side.

3 points - Blake Austin (Warrington): Two tries, three clean breaks and seven tackle busts.

2 points - Chris Hill (Warrington): One try, 19 carries, and a clean break

1 point: Daryl Clark (Warrington): One try, one assist and nine tackle busts

Saints half Richardson returns to form

Danny Richardson took the game by the scruff of the neck for St Helens

St Helens 50-14 Catalans, Sunday, 28 April

St Helens were at their imperious best to blow away Catalans at Langtree Park, and young half-back Danny Richardson was at the heart of their best play.

Fellow 'young guns' Aaron Smith - who filled in for the excellent James Roby - and Jack Welsby were also pivotal, as Catalans' first-half fight was swiftly quelled.

3 points - Danny Richardson (St Helens): Two assists, five attacking kicks and two tackle busts - "Constant threat with kicking game and was main architect of second half rampage."

2 points - Aaron Smith (St Helens): Brilliant solo try, added to six tackle busts and two clean breaks - "Strong dummy half running, great try and always got his pack on the front foot."

1 point: Jack Welsby (St Helens): Scored a try - "Solid all round performance, strong with the ball with great supports."

Kelly hero as Hull beat Wakefield

Albert Kelly scored a solo try to help Hull to victory

Hull FC 30-14 Wakefield, Sunday, 28 April

Hull FC saw playmaker Albert Kelly at his very best against Wakefield, with a starring role as he scored a try and assisted two others for the Airlie Birds.

David Fifita keeps up his charge for the MoS award with two points from four offloads, 14 carries and three tackle busts. Hull hooker Danny Houghton made 42 tackles and two tackle busts.

3 points - Albert Kelly (Hull FC)

2 points - David Fifita (Wakefield)

1 point: Danny Houghton (Hull FC)

Leeds do enough to see off plucky Rovers

Richie Myler was the key figure for Leeds against Hull KR, as decided by the SPMOS panel

Leeds 28-24 Hull KR, Sunday, 28 April

Leeds made all three spots on the panel's expert rankings thanks to a dominant first-half performance which put Leeds 22-0 at the break.

Key to their success, unsurprisingly, were the pivots as half-back Richie Myler and hookers Matt Parcell and Brad Dwyer helped establish a 1-2-3 for David Furner's side.

Not even Rovers' fight back in the second period was able to snatch the points - team or individual.

3 points - Richie Myler (Leeds): Two tackle-busts and three attacking kicks

2 points - Matt Parcell (Leeds): Try and an assist and 125 metres from seven carries - an average gain of 18 metres per carry

1 point: Brad Dwyer (Leeds): Try assist and five tackle busts

Salford enjoy capital gains against London

Jackson Hastings was a real threat against London

London 10-30 Salford, Saturday, 27 April

Salford pulled off a remarkable first-half display at the Trailfinders Sports Club in atrocious conditions, which London were unable to fight back from in the more open second period.

As ever, Jackson Hastings was a constant menace with a try and three clean breaks, while Josh Jones had an assist to add to 19 carries and six tackle busts.

London were rewarded for their endeavour as Luke Yates picked up a point as he made 51 tackles and did not shirk his work-rate at the other end with 10 carries.

3 points - Jackson Hastings (Salford): "Controlled and won the first half"

2 points - Josh Jones (Salford): "Just seemed to have a high work rate."

1 point - Luke Yates (London): "50-plus tackles and carried the ball hard"

Wigan edge grinding tussle thanks to Powell try

Sam Powell made a massive 52 tackles for Wigan

Wigan 6-4 Castleford, Saturday, 27 April

Wigan overcame the tricky conditions and a stubborn Castleford defence to edge their encounter at the DW Stadium.

Sam Powell picked up the key score, and impressed the SPMOM panel with his efforts, while there were also points for Sean O'Loughlin and Castleford's Liam Watts.

"Sam was dominant around the ruck area, good variation in poor conditions, good kicking game and scored wining try," was the verdict on his performance.

3 points - Sam Powell (Wigan): Scored the match-winning try and made 52 tackles

2 points - Sean O'Loughlin (Wigan): Weighed in with 25 tackles off the bench, 15 carries and inspired the Warriors to victory

1 point - Liam Watts (Castleford): Was a real weapon for Castleford - running for 140 metres from 22 carries, 33 tackles to add too.

Overall standings