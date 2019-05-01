Super League: Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves

Castleford's new Australian centre Cheyse Blair is ready for his debut

Betfred Super League Venue: The Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Friday, 3 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Castleford could opt to bring in Australian centre Cheyse Blair for an immediate debut following his midweek arrival from Melbourne Storm.

Blair, whose move was revealed on 12 April, is the one change to the Cas 19, replacing injured winger James Clare.

Warrington make two changes to the team that beat Huddersfield 50-19 on Sunday.

Second-row forward Ben Murdoch-Masila and winger Tom Lineham drop out, while Jason Clark and Ryan Atkins return to Steve Price's 19-man squad.

Super League 2018 beaten finalists Warrington are second in Super League, four points behind St Helens and six points ahead of fifth-placed Cas.

Castleford (from): Mata'utia, Minikin, Egodo, Eden, Trueman, Aston, Watts, McShane, Maher, Clarkson, McMeeken, Massey, Milner, M Clark, Peachey, Smith, Blair, O'Neill, Turner,

Warrington (from): Ratchford, Goodwin, King, Charnley, Austin, Patton, Hill, D Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hughes, Tasi, Philbin, Akauola, Davis, Livett, Westwood, Atkins, J Clark.