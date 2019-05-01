Super League: Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Leeds centre Konrad Hurrell has been given maximum time to prove his fitness

Betfred Super League Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 3 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Salford Red Devils make one change to their 19-man squad for the visit of 2017 champions Leeds Rhinos.

Welsh international Gil Dudson comes in for Logan Tomkins as he returns from the injury that kept him out of last week's 30-10 win at London Broncos.

Leeds could have Tonga centre Konrad Hurrell back after a two-match absence if he can prove his fitness.

But scrum-half Brad Dwyer (shoulder) and Jack Walker (hamstring) are both ruled out by injury.

The pair picked up knocks in last weekend's win over Hull KR, the improving Rhinos' second in three matches.

Leeds start the night in 10th, two points off the bottom, but trailing the two sides above them, Huddersfield and reigning champions Wigan, by two points.

Salford (from): Evalds, Bibby, Inu, Welham, Olpherts, Lui, Hastings, Walker, Lussick, Mossop, Jones, Griffin, Burke, Wood, Murray, Nakubuwai, McCarthy, Flangan, Dudson.

Leeds (from): Briscoe, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Sutcliffe, Peteru, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, Smith, Donaldson, Newman, Trout, Albert.