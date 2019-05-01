Super League: Hull FC v Catalans Dragons

From the section

Mark Minichiello missed the Wakefield win with a knock

Betfred Super League Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Friday, 3 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Lee Radford's injury-depleted Hull FC are without 16 players, including the influential half-back pairing of Marc Sneyd and Albert Kelly.

Centre Carlos Tuimavave and back-rowers Dean Hadley and Danny Washbrook are also ruled out, but Mark Minichiello is back in their squad.

Catalans are minus David Mead, Kenny Edwards and Mickael Simon through concussion, and Ben Garcia is also out.

Fouad Yaha, Arthur Romano, Lucas Albert and Lambert Belmas come into the squad.

The absent Sneyd was Hull's match-winner at the return game in Perpignan, landing a golden-point drop goal to win 31-30.

Hull FC (from): Faraimo, Griffin, Taylor, Houghton, Minichiello, Connor, Green, Thompson, Matongo, Fash, Manu, Paea, Logan, Nzoungou, Harris, Ellis, Wynne, Buchanan

Catalans (from): Gigot, Wiliame, Langi, Smith, Casty, Moa, Bird, Bousquet, Jullien, Whitley, Da Costa, Goudemand, Belmas, Albert, Baitieri, Romano, Yaha, Kasiano, Tomkins