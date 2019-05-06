John Bateman: England and Canberra back-rower out for up to eight weeks with eye socket fracture

John Bateman
John Bateman was hurt in a tackle on Penrith back-rower Viliame Kikau

England back-rower John Bateman will be out for up to eight weeks as he requires surgery on a fractured eye socket, Canberra Raiders confirmed.

Bateman, 25, had been a star performer for the Raiders since his 2019 move to the National Rugby League in Australia, scoring one try in eight games.

However, he was injured in a tackle on Penrith opponent Viliame Kikau on Saturday, ending his game prematurely.

"He is expected to return between rounds 15-17," the club said.

Although not as serious as the shoulder injury to stand-off Gareth Widdop, it is another blow to England and Great Britain head coach Wayne Bennett.

Bateman, along with club team-mates Josh Hodgson, Elliott Whitehead and Ryan Sutton, is among Bennett's NRL-based England contingent, which also includes St George Illawarra prop James Graham and the Burgess brothers - Sam, Thomas and George - at South Sydney.

The Bradford-born player is a candidate for Great Britain this autumn, who will travel to New Zealand and Papua New Guinea in October and November where they will also play Tonga.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured