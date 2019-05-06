Michael Lawrence: Huddersfield Giants back-rower handed one-game ban

From the section

Michael Lawrence was handed a one-match ban for dangerous contact in the Wakefield loss

Huddersfield Giants back-rower Michael Lawrence will serve a one-match ban after accepting a penalty notice for Grade B dangerous contact.

The 29-year-old was handed the notice following the Giants' 26-25 defeat by Wakefield Trinity.

Elsewhere, Warrington back-rower Matt Davis and prop Mike Cooper were both handed a Grade A penalty notice.

Neither notice carried a suspension, leaving them free to play Sunday's Challenge Cup tie against Wigan.

However, Cooper has now received his second penalty notice in the past 24 months, and will now be open to a higher-end of the scale punishment for another offence.