Challenge Cup: Hull FC v Castleford

Albert Kelly was among 17 players missing for injury-hit Hull FC in their heavy home defeat by Catalans Dragons last week

Coral Challenge Cup Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Friday, 10 May Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Hull FC's half-back pairing of Albert Kelly and Marc Sneyd return from injury for their Challenge Cup sixth-round tie against Castleford Tigers.

Serving soldier Ratu Naulago is back from the British Army, while Dean Hadley and Cameron Scott return from concussion.

Castleford make four changes with James Clare, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Matt Cook and Jordan Rankin all back from injury.

Tigers' leading try scorer Greg Eden misses the trip to KCOM Stadium.

The winger and Lewis Peachey have been omitted from the 19-man squad, while Paul McShane and Daniel Smith are out injured after picking up knocks against Warrington.

Hull FC (from): Faraimo, J Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Westerman, Connor, Green, Matongo, Fash, Manu, Paea, Logan, Scott, Naulago, Ellis.

Castleford Tigers (from): Aston, Blair, Clare, Clark, Clarkson, Cook, Egodo, Maher, Massey, Mata'utia, McMeeken, Milner, Minikin, O'Neill, Rankin, Sene-lefao, Trueman, Turner, Watts.