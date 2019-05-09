Challenge Cup: Catalans Dragons v Doncaster
|Coral Challenge Cup
|Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 11 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Challenge Cup holders Catalans Dragons have Jodie Broughton fit for the first time this season for their sixth-round tie with League One club Doncaster.
Michael McIlorum and Mickael Simon also return from injuries, with Samisoni Langi, Greg Bird, Sam Kasiano, Remi Casty and Mickael Goudemand all rested.
Doncaster, who are currently sixth in the third tier, are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition.
Richard Horne's side beat Championship side Batley Bulldogs in round five.
Catalans (from): Gigot, Broughton, Mead, Wiliame, McIlorum, Moa, Edwards, Bousquet, Simon, Jullien, Whitley, Da Costa, Belmas, Seguier, Albert, Baitieri, Romano, Yaha, Tomkins.
Doncaster (from): Halliday, Buchanan, Bower, Tali, Doherty, Beharrell, Spiers, Kesik, Boyle, England, Hedges, C. Scott, Wilkinson, Douglas, Chrimes, Ogden, Foster, Bastas.