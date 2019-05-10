Challenge Cup: Huddersfield Giants v St Helens

St Helens ran in seven tries to beat Huddersfield 40-12 at the John Smith's Stadium in March

Coral Challenge Cup Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Sunday, 12 May Kick-off: 18:05 BST Coverage: BBC local radio, live scores on BBC Sport website

Huddersfield have three ex-St Helens players, Lee Gaskell, Jordan Turner and Paul Clough, keen for a Challenge Cup shock against the Super League leaders.

Gaskell is back after four games out, while Joe Wardle and Matty English return following concussion protocol.

Saints, 16 points and eight places above the Giants in the table, are still without Luke Thompson, Mark Percival and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook.

But young centre Matty Costello keeps his place and Adam Swift is included.

Huddersfield back-row forward Michael Lawrence serves a one-game suspension for Grade B dangerous contact in last weekend's 26-25 home defeat by Wakefield, the Giants' first home defeat in four games since their 40-12 loss to Saints in March.

Saints, 12 times winners of the famous old trophy, have not been to Wembley since 2008 - the last of three successive wins, the first of which, two years earlier, was against Huddersfield at Twickenham.

Justin Holbrook's side were been beaten in last year's semi-finals by Catalans Dragons - the only team to beat them this season in the league.

Huddersfield, who won the Cup for the last time in 1953, have only been to Wembley three times since, most recently when they lost to Warrington in 2009.

Huddersfield (from): McIntosh, McGillvary, Turner, Gaskell, Frawley, Clough, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, O'Brien, Roberts, Ta'ai, English, Russell, Hewitt, L Senior, I Senior, Joe Wardle.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Grace, Fages, Richardson, Walmsley, Roby, Taia, Paulo, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Swift, Lees, Ashworth, Smith, Coote. Costello.