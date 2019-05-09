Challenge Cup: Bradford-Leeds derby restored with John Kear & Richard Agar in dugouts

John Kear and Richard Agar worked to help Hull FC to success in 2005

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Venue: Odsal Stadium Date: Saturday, 11 May Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Saturday's mouthwatering Challenge Cup tie in West Yorkshire brings together two old rivals, and two old colleagues.

Little needs to be said about Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos as traditional foes, divided by just over 10 miles and a long, simmering rivalry.

'The Master and 'The Apprentice' - John Kear and Richard Agar will be on opposite sides of the void, having previously guided Hull to success in the 2005 final - coincidentally against Leeds.

Agar was thrust into the Rhinos limelight following the shock departure of David Furner on Tuesday, bringing up a reunion with his old mentor.

"He'll do a good job, he's very experienced, just the right type of person to come in," Bulls head coach Kear, 64, told BBC Radio Leeds.

"He's a cool character, calm and when I worked with him I was always the passionate fiery one and he's the cool analytical one.

"I think he'll settle them down and it's a smart appointment."

Return of the rivalry

Back in the early years of Super League, the infancy of the summer era, two of the teams that grabbed the competition by the scruff of the neck and dominated were Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos.

Bulls were champions in 1997, 2001, 2003 and 2005; while Leeds have picked up the baton since then with eight titles between 2004 and 2017.

However, financial issues led to the Bulls' spiral out of the top tier, eventually leading to their liquidation and reformation at the bottom of the professional game.

This is the first time the clubs have met in competitive derby action since 2014.

"During the halcyon days for Bradford in Super League, this Leeds derby attracted 24,000-25,000 folk regularly," Kear added.

"People remember the Stuart Fielden and Barrie McDermott feud," John Kear said

"People remember the Stuart Fielden-Barrie McDermott feud, which epitomised the challenge that both teams gave each other as well as the rivalry between the fans as well.

"It means a lot to people within our organisation. Expect fireworks and expect a great game."

For Richard Agar, it is a chance to sample a unique derby experience, plunged into his role as interim coach of one of the sport's biggest names.

"We've all got good enough memories of the early 2000s the magnitude of these games." the 47-year-old said.

"Top teams, top squads and 20,000 crowds. It's fair to say there was a fair bit of needle, we saw them a number of times slugging it out in the biggest games of the season.

"It'd be nice to think we can get back to those days again, and hopefully we can get a big crowd out here and put on a spectacle that realises what everybody's missing."

Bulls bouncing back

Bradford fans have had to endure trips to places including West Wales and Hemel as they fell down the leagues, as opposed to glory nights against Wests Tigers and Wigan in their pomp.

Having seen their club rebuilt and resurrected after their implosion, the visit of the BBC television cameras and the opportunity to have a pop at their local rivals is a major fillip for Bradford's suffering fans.

"It's going to be really special for our club," Kear said.

"Obviously we were in League One last year, got promoted, and our goal is to return to Super League and this will be a real standard bear as to where we are in our development but for the fans and local players it's a Leeds-Bradford derby."

No panic for Leeds

Although Leeds' decision to part with Furner was based on wanting a 'fresh direction', Agar's initial approach will not be too different from what has gone before.

"In the short term it'd be folly for me to come in and rip up everything and start again," he added.

"Dave put some really good stuff in place, if you look statistically some of our attack and key indicators in attack have been as strong as anybody in the competition.

"We need to continue building on that good work and find some short-term wins and biggest wins defensively which will help us as a team.

"Wholesale changes and instability on short turnarounds can be difficult for players to handle, but bit by bit we'll have a look and search for some short-term improvements."

Leeds' form - just five wins in 15 games in all competitions - has given hope that Bradford might be able to snag a win against the odds.

However, Kear is more interested in how his Championship team focus on their job.

"I don't know if it's a good time or not to play them, but players are used to change, cope with change and react differently," he said. "We don't know how they'll react, but we'll prepare for the game as best as we can.

"Our stadium will hopefully be packed to the rafters to generate a great occasion and hopefully we can deliver a performance that befits that occasion."