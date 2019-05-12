Challenge Cup quarter-final draw: Holders Catalans to travel to face Hull FC

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch all eight tries as Bradford Bulls stun Leeds Rhinos

Challenge Cup holders Catalans Dragons will face Super League rivals Hull FC in the quarter-finals of this year's competition.

The Perpignan-based club thrashed League One Doncaster in the sixth round to reach the last-eight stage.

Steve McNamara's side became the first team from outside the UK to win the competition last year, after they beat Warrington in the final at Wembley.

The ties will be played during the weekend of 1-2 June.

Meanwhile, the two remaining Championship clubs in Bradford and Halifax will face each other at Odsal.

Bradford stunned Leeds after edging them out in their first competitive meeting since the Bulls dropped out of Super League in 2014, while Halifax beat Dewsbury 34-6 to set up the tie.

Elsewhere, Hull KR will take on eight-time winners Warrington and Wakefield will meet the winner of Sunday's late kick-off between Huddersfield and Super League leaders St Helens.

The draw was made by former Great Britain Lions players Jonathan Davies and Ellery Hanley live on BBC One.

Challenge Cup quarter-final draw

Huddersfield/St Helens v Wakefield

Bradford v Halifax

Hull KR v Warrington

Hull FC v Catalans Dragons