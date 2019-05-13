Shaun Wane: Ex-Wigan coach would consider Leeds role or return to former club

Shaun Wane ended his long tenure as Wigan coach with a third Super League title triumph

Shaun Wane says he would consider becoming head coach of Leeds - or even returning to his former club Wigan - if he received the right offer.

Leeds are looking for a replacement for David Furner, after sacking the Australian last week, only 14 Super League games into his tenure at Headingley.

And Wigan have still not confirmed who will be coaching them from the start of next year, after Shaun Edwards decided not to come back to his hometown club.

Incumbent coach Adrian Lam's contract currently only takes him to the end of this season.

Wane, who left Wigan after leading them to a Grand Final victory last October - the third title in his eight-year reign - would be willing to listen if either club came calling.

"Nobody has rung me or spoken to me," he told the 5 Live Rugby League podcast. "I'm enjoying life at the moment, I've got quite a bit going on and I'm very happy.

"But I would listen, whether it was Wigan or Leeds. I'd have a conversation. I'm very confident about what I can do for an organisation. I know I can change things. And before I've finished I'm going to do something else, whether it's in union or league."

Wane highlights importance of club culture

Shaun Wane (sixth from the left, back-row) was part of Wigan's Challenge Cup triumph in 1988

The 54-year-old has been working with the Scottish Rugby Union on a part-time basis since leaving Wigan, helping with player development.

He has also found himself in demand to speak to business and industry leaders about team-building cultures.

But Wane is currently among the favourites to fill the hot seat at Headingley, with Leeds just two points clear of bottom spot after only four wins from 14 in Super League, having also crashed out of the Challenge Cup at Championship side Bradford at the weekend.

"When I look at it now, and you look at the quality of players, there's something not quite right (with Leeds)," said Wane.

"Whether it's how it's delivered to the players in the video room, one on one chats, whatever it is, you have to get a performance.

"At the moment, what the individuals are delivering at Leeds, they are far better players than what they're showing.

"You just need to put it on the line and tell people straight what you expect, how you behave away from the club, in the club, turn up on time, rip into training. You decide a way of how you're playing and that's all I did at Wigan. It's a very strict environment.

"People commented on us being very robotic, but the players knew what was expected. When it was time for leaving a player out, the player dropped themselves because they knew exactly what was needed.

Leeds fell to one of their most humiliating defeats of recent times, after defeat by lower-league Bradford Bulls - one of their fiercest rivalries in rugby league

"When I watch Leeds, I feel a sense of frustration because of the quality of players they've got there."

Wane reveals stories from his tough upbringing in this week's 5 Live Rugby League podcast, as well as how business leaders are desperate to learn from the sport.

And though he's loving his new life, he does miss the role of head coach.

"It's a tough job, it's intense," he added. "But, oh my god, it's enjoyable."