Super League: Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR

Michael Lawrence was suspended for Huddersfield's Challenge Cup loss to St Helens on Sunday

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Friday, 17 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Huddersfield hope to avoid a third successive Super League loss against Hull KR, who themselves are on a run of four straight league defeats.

Back-rower Michael Lawrence is back from suspension for the Giants.

Hull KR have recalled Mitch Garbutt to their squad following a four-game absence because of a knee surgery.

Fellow prop Antoni Maria is also back, having been unable to play in Rovers' Challenge Cup win at Salford because of the terms of his loan from Catalans.

Huddersfield (from): McIntosh, McGillvary, Turner, Gaskell, Clough, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Lawrence, O'Brien, Ta'ai, English, Jake Wardle, Russell, Hewitt, L Senior, I Senior, Joe Wardle.

Hull KR (from): Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Tomkins, Hauraki, Garbutt, Atkin, Vaivai, Addy, Lawler, Lannon, Linnett, Drinkwater, Oakes, Rooks, Maria.