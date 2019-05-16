Super League: London Broncos v Wakefield Trinity

London Broncos lost 18-8 to Wigan in their most recent Super League game

Betfred Super League Venue: Trailfinders Sports Ground Date: Saturday, 18 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bottom side London Broncos make one change to the team that lost at Wigan a fortnight ago, Matt Gee taking the place of Daniel Hindmarsh.

Danny Ward's side are looking for their first win since March.

Trinity could give a debut to new loan signing Junior Sa'u after he joined on a one-month deal from Salford.

Wakefield half-back Jacob Miller returns in place of Lee Kershaw, while Pauli Pauli has joined the Red Devils on loan as part of the Sa'u deal.

London Broncos (from): Abdull, Adebiyi, Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Dixon, Fleming, Gee, Ioane, Kear, Lovell, Morgan, Pelissier, Pitts, Richards, Smith, Walker, Williams, Yates.

Wakefield (from): Annakin, Batchelor, Caton-Brown, Crowther, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Randell, Reynolds, Sa'u, Wood.