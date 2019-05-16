Super League: Warrington Wolves v Hull FC

From the section

Ben Westwood has made 360 appearances in Super League

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Saturday, 18 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Warrington coach Steve Price makes two changes to the side that narrowly beat Wigan in the Challenge Cup last week.

Danny Walker and Ben Westwood return in place of Harvey Livett and Matt Davis.

Hull FC, who beat Castleford in the Cup last time out, welcome back Jamie Shaul (concussion), Danny Washbrook (calf) and Jordan Thompson.

Gareth Ellis (knee), Jack Logan (elbow) and Cameron Scott drop out for Lee Radford's side.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Atkins, Austin, Charnley, Clark, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, King, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Tasi, Walker, Westwood.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Westerman, Connor, Green, Thompson, Matongo, Fash, Manu, Paea, Washbrook, Naulago.