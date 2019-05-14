Rangi Chase: Doncaster sign ex-Man of Steel as drugs ban draws to a close

Media playback is not supported on this device Rangi Chase 'magic pass' sets up Salford try

Former England international Rangi Chase has signed to play for League One side Doncaster when his ban for cocaine use ends on 14 July.

Chase, the Man of Steel in 2011 and part of England's 2013 World Cup squad, can train with the Dons from 14 May.

The 33-year-old has played for Widnes, Castleford and Salford, and made more than 200 top-tier appearances.

"I'm looking forward to getting involved and helping the lads at the business end," Chase said.

"I'm excited as I've had a long time out, now that it's not too far away I'm working hard to get my fitness levels as high as possible.

"The training will help me to get back up to speed, I want to try and get ready for July and get to know the boys as well."

Dons chief executive Carl Hall added: "We're delighted to be able to bring a player of Rangi's quality to the club,"

"We're giving him an opportunity to show what he's capable of in a Dons shirt, and without putting any pressure on him - I believe he's the biggest signing this club has made since Tony Kemp."