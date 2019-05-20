Jansin Turgut: Ex-Hull & Salford player in Ibiza hospital with 'severe injuries'

Jansin Turgut, a former England academy captain, began his career at Hull FC

Ex-Hull FC and Salford forward Jansin Turgut is in intensive care in an Ibiza hospital with "severe injuries" after falling from a third-floor car park.

The 23-year-old has been taken to the Nuestra Senora del Rosario Clinic Hospital for treatment.

Salford say they are in contact with Turgut's family, while "further details are being established".

Turgut was released by Salford this month after an internal investigation into an off-the-field matter.

Since making his debut for Hull in 2015, he has scored 11 tries in 57 games.

Hull added in a post on social media that they are "saddened to learn of the news concerning former player Jansin Turgut".

The club added: "On behalf of the players, coaches and staff at the club, our thoughts are with Jansin and his family at this difficult time."